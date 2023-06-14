Wednesday, June 14, 2023
LCWU girls clinch Pink Games basketball title

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 14, 2023
LAHORE-Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) basketball team toppled University of Lahore (UOL) by a big margin of 70-40 in the title clash of Pink Games basketball event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

LCWU’s talented players Khadija Martin and Hamda played key role in the title victory of their team while Rubila and Neelofar were the prominent performers from UOL women basketball team.  Director Sports LCWU Sumaira Sattar, coach Asif Iqbal and manager Wajiha were also present at the final match to encourage their team. 

The LCWU team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh while Rs 3 lakh were given to runners up team.

