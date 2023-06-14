LHC suspends order for reinstatement of PTI MNAs

LAHORE - A La­hore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday suspended an order for reinstatement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs from Punjab. The bench, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Shakil Ah­mad passed the orders while hearing an intra-court appeal filed by National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain chal­lenging a single bench order against the acceptance of the resignations of 72 PTI MNAs from Punjab. The bench also sought a reply from respon­dents till June 21. In his appeal, the NA secretary had submit­ted that the order passed by the single bench was liable to be set aside for being illegal and with­out jurisdiction. He submitted that the single judge decided the questions of factual contro­versy without deciding the pre­liminary objections regarding the maintainability of the pe­titions.He submitted that after satisfying the genuineness of resignations, if the NA speaker forwarded them to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) then no court could go behind the satisfaction of the speak­er unless the ECP for some val­id reasons refused to de-notify those lawmakers.