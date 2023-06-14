LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez Elahi’s physical remand

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sus­pended an order of sessions court about physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Presi­dent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to il­legal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the or­ders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging the order of sessions court. The court also issued notices to the respon­dents, including Anti-Corruption Establishments (ACE) Punjab, and sought reply by June 27.

The petitioner’s counsel had argued before the court that the order of the sessions court was lia­ble to be set aside for being illegal and without ju­risdiction. He argued that only the anti-corruption court could hear the matter.

A day earlier, a sessions court had set aside an order of a district court for sending Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi to jail on judicial remand in the case. The court ordered for production of Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi before the area magistrate concerned on Tues­day (June 13) for obtaining his physical remand for investigations of the case, while allowing a revision appeal filed by the ACE Punjab. Mean­while, in compliance with the sessions’ court or­der, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was also produced be­fore Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk for obtaining his physical remand. However, the court sent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial re­mand again, after being informed that the LHC had suspended the order of the sessions court. The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi re­cruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assem­bly against merit. Moreover, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun sought reply from the PTI president till June 22 on an appeal filed by the Punjab govern­ment against his discharge in a corruption case.