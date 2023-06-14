Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
10:00 AM | June 14, 2023
National

Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, dust and thunderstorm-rain with isolated hailstorm is likely in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan and lower Sindh.

Dust storm with dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad  twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.      

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Shopian, Leh , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama and  Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh six, Shopian and  Anantnag  fifteen  degree centigrade. 

Jam Khan Shoro appointed as Chairman of SIDA  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023