Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, dust and thunderstorm-rain with isolated hailstorm is likely in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan and lower Sindh.

Dust storm with dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Shopian, Leh , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh six, Shopian and Anantnag fifteen degree centigrade.