Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Man killed after being hit by speeding train  

STAFF REPORT
June 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi - A man was killed after being hit by a speeding train while another person committed suicide in different parts of district here on Tuesday, informed sources.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospitals for autopsy, they said.

According to sources, a man was walking around the railway track at Bai Khan area of Gujar Khan when a speeding train hit him. Resultantly, the man suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, sources said adding that local police rushed to the scene and called Rescue 1122. The rescuers moved the body of man to hospital for post-mortem, they said

On the other hand, a 32 year old man ended his life by hanging with ceiling fan of his house located at Milad Chowk in Gulistan Colony. Locals alerted Rescue 1122 which rushed to the site and moved the body to hospital where deceased was identified as Bilal. Reason behind the suicide was not known yet by the police, they said. The doctors handed over the body to heirs for burial after conducting post-mortem.

STAFF REPORT

