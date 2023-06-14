Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Mock exercises held for monsoon emergencies

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Peshawar   -  In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 has initiated comprehensive preparations, including mock exercises and training programs for various line departments.

Dr Khateer Ahmed, the Director General (DG) of Rescue 1122, announced on Tuesday that their dedicated staff is currently engaged in mock exercises to effectively respond to potential flooding situations during the monsoon. Additionally, Rescue 1122 is providing training to security agencies, civil defence personnel, schools, colleges, and local communities throughout the province to ensure preparedness in emergencies.

The aim is to empower individuals to safeguard their own lives as well as those of their loved ones during emergencies. Over the past month, the Rescue staff has conducted 1834 medical aid sessions, delivered 930 training sessions to Civil Defense personnel on operating boats in rivers and canals, and provided free basic medical aid teaching and practical training to 7781 individuals. These efforts reflect Rescue-1122’s commitment to proactively equip the region and its residents for any potential monsoon emergencies.

Our Staff Reporter

