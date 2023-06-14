MPs register mixed reaction over financial bill’s allocations

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in Tuesday’s Na­tional Assembly sitting came up with mixed reactions over the feder­al budget 2023-24, as some of them appreciated the increase in salaries of government servants while oth­ers criticized the insufficient alloca­tions in different sectors.

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, taking part in de­bate, lauded the coalition govern­ment for increasing the pay and pen­sions of government servants in the current economic crisis. “Present budget has been presented in a dif­ficult economic situation,” he said, adding, there was a need to take more steps for uplifting the agri­culture sector. Shah was of the view that sufficient funds were required to be allocated for the construction of dams such as Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand and Dassu.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, a dissident MNA from PTI, said there was no relief for the poor people and farmers in the finance bill. “70 per­cent of the population lives in ru­ral areas, but nothing is done to im­prove their standard of living,” he said, sharing his comment on the federal budget.

MNA from Jamaat-e-Islami Maula­na Akbar Chitrali said that the feder­al budget does not envisage a mech­anism to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

MNA Mahesh Kumar commend­ed the steps announced in the bud­get for uplift of the agriculture sec­tor, especially the solarization of tube-wells. Another member from religio-political party Maulana Mu­hammad Anwar said Pakistan can come out of current difficult situa­tion by truly following the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said special attention should be paid to address the problems faced by the masses. PPP’s MNA Shahida Rehmani stressed for taking steps to avoid tax evasion to help fund the projects under PSDP. She said Paki­stan is facing with the issue of cli­mate change, and termed reduction in budget of the Ministry of Climate Change for the next fiscal year as in­appropriate.

MNA Noor-ul-Hassan Tanvir said special incentives should be an­nounced for the overseas Paki­stanis who contribute immense­ly to their country’s economy through remittances. Earlier, Min­ister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said that necessary steps are being tak­en both in Sindh and Balochistan to cope with any eventuality arising from Cyclone Biparjoy.

The process of evacuation of the people from different areas of the coastal belt is continuing, and so far , about eighty thousand to one hundred thousand people have been evacuated, she said, adding that billboards are also being re­moved in Karachi. The House also prayed to avert the looming cy­clone and save the country from natural disasters.