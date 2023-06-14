MPs register mixed reaction over financial bill’s allocations

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting came up with mixed reactions over the federal budget 2023-24, as some of them appreciated the increase in salaries of government servants while others criticized the insufficient allocations in different sectors.
Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, taking part in debate, lauded the coalition government for increasing the pay and pensions of government servants in the current economic crisis. “Present budget has been presented in a difficult economic situation,” he said, adding, there was a need to take more steps for uplifting the agriculture sector. Shah was of the view that sufficient funds were required to be allocated for the construction of dams such as Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand and Dassu.
PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, a dissident MNA from PTI, said there was no relief for the poor people and farmers in the finance bill. “70 percent of the population lives in rural areas, but nothing is done to improve their standard of living,” he said, sharing his comment on the federal budget.
MNA from Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Akbar Chitrali said that the federal budget does not envisage a mechanism to bring down the prices of essential commodities.
MNA Mahesh Kumar commended the steps announced in the budget for uplift of the agriculture sector, especially the solarization of tube-wells. Another member from religio-political party Maulana Muhammad Anwar said Pakistan can come out of current difficult situation by truly following the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said special attention should be paid to address the problems faced by the masses. PPP’s MNA Shahida Rehmani stressed for taking steps to avoid tax evasion to help fund the projects under PSDP. She said Pakistan is facing with the issue of climate change, and termed reduction in budget of the Ministry of Climate Change for the next fiscal year as inappropriate.
MNA Noor-ul-Hassan Tanvir said special incentives should be announced for the overseas Pakistanis who contribute immensely to their country’s economy through remittances. Earlier, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said that necessary steps are being taken both in Sindh and Balochistan to cope with any eventuality arising from Cyclone Biparjoy.
The process of evacuation of the people from different areas of the coastal belt is continuing, and so far , about eighty thousand to one hundred thousand people have been evacuated, she said, adding that billboards are also being removed in Karachi. The House also prayed to avert the looming cyclone and save the country from natural disasters.