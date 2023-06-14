Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nadra chief quits over COAS family data leak controversy

Nadra chief quits over COAS family data leak controversy
Imran Mukhtar
June 14, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   National Database and Registration Authori­ty (Nadra) Chairman Tariq Malik on Tuesday quit his position follow­ing a controversy sur­rounding personal data leak of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and his family.

Malik submitted his three-page resignation to Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif in a meet­ing at the latter's office, which was also attend­ed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Principal Secretary to PM Syed Tauqir Hus­sain Shah. “I find it in­creasingly difficult to work in a charged and polar­ized political environment,” he said in his resignation, a copy of which is available with The Nation. “It is difficult for any professional to maintain his integrity and independence in an environment that con­stantly pigeon-holes people in an ‘us versus them’ logic and where political loyalty is privi­leged over competence,” it fur­ther reads. Malik, in his res­ignation, also pleaded the prime minister not to appoint a serving or retired bureau­crat to this role. “The organiza­tion deserves a thorough pro­fessional with a background in technology and management,” he said, adding that Nadra can­not afford further political ex­perimentation. Malik was ap­pointed as Nadra chairman for the second time in June 2021 by the then government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He had been facing im­mense pressure to resign from his boss Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, days after re­ports emerged that some offi­cials of the authority had been found involved in leaking per­sonal data of the Army chief and his family. The authority itself conducted an investiga­tion and initiated criminal pro­ceedings against six officials for their alleged involvement in unauthorized access to the data of Gen Munir’s family. Fol­lowing this, Malik found him­self in hot water. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ini­tiated an investigation against him in a case of procurement of chip-based cards that are used for issuance of comput­erized national identity cards. Similarly, the National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) also questioned him regard­ing complaints about recruit­ments made in the authority during his stint.

Jam Khan Shoro appointed as Chairman of SIDA  

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023