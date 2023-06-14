Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent deprived of motorbike

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Nawa-i-Waqt group spe­cial correspondent Kha­war Abbas Sandhu’s mo­tor bike was lifted from outside his residence on Saturday last. According to the FIR registered with the Factory Area Police Station, the motor bike with registration number LEQ-19-3964 was parked outside his Mast Malang Road Lahore residence . It was lifted by unknown thieves between 7 pm to 9 pm on June 10. The po­lice have registered the case on the complaint of Khawar Abbas, but they are clueless about the thieves despite the pas­sage of three days.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023