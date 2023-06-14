Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent deprived of motorbike

LAHORE - Nawa-i-Waqt group spe­cial correspondent Kha­war Abbas Sandhu’s mo­tor bike was lifted from outside his residence on Saturday last. According to the FIR registered with the Factory Area Police Station, the motor bike with registration number LEQ-19-3964 was parked outside his Mast Malang Road Lahore residence . It was lifted by unknown thieves between 7 pm to 9 pm on June 10. The po­lice have registered the case on the complaint of Khawar Abbas, but they are clueless about the thieves despite the pas­sage of three days.