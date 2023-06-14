Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent deprived of motorbike

LAHORE - Nawa-i-Waqt group special correspondent Khawar Abbas Sandhu’s motor bike was lifted from outside his residence on Saturday last. According to the FIR registered with the Factory Area Police Station, the motor bike with registration number LEQ-19-3964 was parked outside his Mast Malang Road Lahore residence . It was lifted by unknown thieves between 7 pm to 9 pm on June 10. The police have registered the case on the complaint of Khawar Abbas, but they are clueless about the thieves despite the passage of three days.