Nepali envoy hosts reception to honour Pakistani climbers, celebrate Mount Everest milestone

ISLAMABAD-Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari yesterday hosted a reception to honour Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Sajid Ali Sadpara and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first successful expedition to the Mount Everest.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari said the first ascent of Everest brought Nepal to the world’s attention, and its mountains have since captivated adventurers and tourists alike.

Ambassador Tapas Adhikari congratulated Naila Kiani, Sajid Ali Sadpara and other climbers on successfully ascending Mt Everest, the world’s tallest mountain. Naila Kiani is the first Pakistani to conquer Mount Everest. The envoy said: “This success will inspire other Pakistani women forthcoming in mountaineering.”

Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman climber to summit five peaks of over 8,000m height when she successfully ascended Mt Everest (8849m) last month.

Ambassador Tapas Adhikari said the Nepalese government was ready to provide every facility to the future climbers.

During the event, Ambassador Adhikari welcomed and congratulated the Pakistani climbers who recently conquered Mount Everest. He specifically mentioned Naila Kiani, Nadia Azad and Sajid Ali Sadpara as the two climbers who successfully ascended the world’s tallest mountain.

The ambassador extended his congratulations to all the climbers and offered his prayers and best wishes for their future endeavors.

Ambassador Adhikari also welcomed Mingma G Sherpa and Dawa Sherpa, Everest Summiteer from Nepal, who are planning to climb Nanga Parbat.

On the occasion, Naila Kiani said she will embark on another expedition to attempt 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest mountain.

“I will be leaving Islamabad (June 13) to climb the majestic Nanga Parbat. I know it is a challenging task but I feel myself fully prepared to conquer the peak,” she said.

A mother of two, Naila is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer. She first rose to prominence after images of her wedding shoot at K2 Base Camp in 2018 circulated on social media.

She summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m) and K2 (8611) in July 2022, and Annapurna (8,091m) in 2023. She climbed K2, the world’s second tallest peak shortly after Samina Baig, who was the first Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

Sajid Ali Sadpara said he really enjoyed climbing. “My father (Ali Sadpara) was globally known.

I have to follow him,” he said.

Sadpara said he had climbed several eight thousanders (highest mountains) and will continue to add to his record.

The guests were served with Pakistani and Nepali food at the reception.