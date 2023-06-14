Nepra allows Rs1.61 per unit hike in XWDiscos’ power tariff

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday allowed Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDISCOs) a hike of Rs1.61 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for the month of April.

The Authority has reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs 1.6075/kWh in the applicable tariff for Ex-WAPDA DISCOs on account of variation in the fuel charges for the month of April 2023, said a decision issued here by NEPRA. In its petition submitted to NEPRA on the behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISCOs), the CPPA-G said that for the month of April the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 8.3875/unit, while the total cost per unit, including previous adjustments, was Rs 10.3975/unit. The CPPA-G had requested that it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs2.0100/unit to the consumers. However, NEPRA had conducted public hearing on the petition and after further assessment of the data calculated that the actual cost of electricity was Rs9.9950/unit, against the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 8.3875/unit. Therefore it allowed a hike of Rs 1.6075/unit against the CPPA-G claimed Rs 2.010/unit. Decision will put burden of over Rs 20 billion on power consumers in June bills.

In April 2023, the fuel cost of the following power plants including Foundation Power, Saif Power, Halmore 43 and Thar Coal Block-I have been adjusted downwards which has resulted in reduction of Rs 160.2,756 million from the claim of CPPA for these power plants, said the decision. During the hearing, the Authority also observed that energy from expensive power plants was generated during the month of April 2023.

It was observed that during April 2023, the system operator had curtailed the drawl of energy from efficient power plants due to following reasons along-with financial impact of such deviations; including system constraints i.e. transmission network congestion/overloading Rs 2,079 million, contractual obligations, Rs.306 million, transmission line outage (permanent fault), Rs 757 million and financial impact due to underutifization of efficient power plants Rs.584 million. In view of the above, the financial impact on account deviation from EMO total amount of Rs. 3,726 million, is provisionally withheld from the FCA claim for the month of April 2023, till the time NTDC provides complete justification to the satisfaction of the Authority. Since the deduction is made by the Authority due to deviation from EMO by NPCC, which is part of NTDC, therefore, the Authority directed CPPA-G to pass on the impact of such deduction to NTDC. The increase shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.