New SD Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 assumes charge

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, has assumed the role of Station Director at Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar. His appointment was recently announced, following his prior positions as Regional Director of Information and incharge of Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 in Swat.

In addition, he has served as the Public Relations Officer for several governors, chief ministers, and senior ministers.

During his visit to various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi reviewed the radio’s programs and engaged with the radio producers and senior staff.