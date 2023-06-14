Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

New SD Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 assumes charge

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, has assumed the role of Station Director at Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar. His appointment was recently announced, following his prior positions as Regional Director of Information and incharge of Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 in Swat.

In addition, he has served as the Public Relations Officer for several governors, chief ministers, and senior ministers.

During his visit to various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi reviewed the radio’s programs and engaged with the radio producers and senior staff.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023