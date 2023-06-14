Pakistan cricket team directed to emulate England’s style, says Salman Agha

LAHORE-All-rounder Salman Ali Agha expressed admiration for England’s exceptional brand of cricket and disclosed that the Pakistan team has been instructed to follow suit.

In a press conference held here on Tuesday, Salman Agha spoke about the team’s preparations for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka and the challenges they anticipate, emphasizing their determination to perform well under any conditions. “Regardless of the conditions in Sri Lanka, we will strive to deliver outstanding performances,” he said.

Furthermore, Agha revealed that Mickey Arthur, the director of the national men’s team, had shared the team’s strategy with the players, leading to a major revelation: the team management has directed the players to adopt England’s brand of cricket. “Mickey Arthur has briefed us on the plan,” Agha confirmed.

When asked about the specifics of this directive, the all-rounder explained, “England is playing exceptionally well, and we have been instructed to play the same brand of cricket. By ‘brand of cricket,’ we mean playing positively and adapting our style according to match scenarios.”

Salman Ali Agha, who often finds himself batting in the lower middle order and spending considerable time at the crease with tailenders, acknowledged the challenges that come with this role. Despite the pressure, Agha has maintained a commendable batting record for Pakistan in longer formats.

Reflecting on his experience, he said, “I have played alongside tailenders in domestic cricket, and now I face the same situation in international cricket. It does exert pressure, but I always strive to perform well.”

With seven Test matches and eleven ODIs under his belt, Salman Ali Agha’s international career with Pakistan is on the rise. The 29-year-old all-rounder continues to make valuable contributions to the team, embracing the challenges and aiming for excellence in every match.