Pakistan defeated by Kenya 1-0

Pakistan was defeated by Kenya in their second match of the ongoing four-nation cup in Mauritius.

After taking an early lead in the first half, Kenya dominated most part of the match. However, Pakistani boys improved their game from the previous contest.

Shumah Moses of Kenya ranked 103rd in the FIFA rankings, took advantage of a throw-in, scoring the first goal of the match in the last part of the 17th minute.

Hassan Bashir got an opportunity to score and level the game in the 39th minute, but unfortunately, he was unable to make it.

In the second half, Pakistan tried their best to score a piece but didn't convert a single goal.

Pakistan, who are now out of the tournament, will face Djoobuti in their last match of the four-nation tournament on June 17.