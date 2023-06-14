Pakistan receiving favourable rates on Russian oil, claims Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD-Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has claimed that Pakistan is receiving favorable rates on Russian oil, without disclosing any details of the oil purchase contract between both the states.

While talking to media here, Musadik Malik has disclosed that advanced discussions are underway for a $10 billion investment from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country to establish a new oil refinery in Pakistan. He added that the government intends to ink a $10 billion contract before the end of its tenure, so an oil refinery based on advanced technology can be established in country.

When asked about the price of Russian oil, the minister said that he does not have the liberty to disclose the commercial terms of the agreement with Russia as it is part of the contract. The minister however challenged any country to disclose its contractual terms with Russia. He questioned the need for Pakistan to be pressured into disclosing its terms. Musadik Malik once again affirmed that Pakistan is benefiting from getting very good rates on Russian oil and that these advantages would be passed on to the consumers. Furthermore, the minister expressed the significance of the arrival of the first Russian oil cargo in 75 years, highlighting that within months, a cargo of Russian oil reached Pakistan.

While sharing the detail of the variety of crude imported by Pakistan, the minister that the country has acquired 100,000 tons of Ural Oil, the second lightest crude available, from Russia. The samples of this crude had already been tested to assess their compatibility with Pakistani refineries, he informed. Following the arrival of the cargo, Pakistan plans to continue importing more crude oil from Russia, aiming to fulfill one-third of its oil import requirements from Moscow while ensuring consumer discounts.

Russian oil vessel ‘Pure Point’ docked successfully at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), on Sunday, carrying 45,142 metric tons of crude. The second shipment of Russian crude oil from an Omani port to Pakistan is expected to arrive within the next few days. The minister said that the previous government had made baseless claims that PTI was ousted from power owing to its attempt to import Russia oil. Musadik questioned, if this is true then how we have imported oil from Russia successfully? Talking about the capacity of local refineries, the minister said that due to outdated hydro-skimming technology these refineries are relying on Arabian light crude. The Pakistani refineries, which are running on old technology of hydro skimming, cannot refine 80 percent to 100 percent of Russian crude,” he said. The minister informed that the incumbent government has approved refinery and tight gas policies.

Malik also disclosed that Pakistan has received a contract from Azerbaijan, which is currently under cabinet review. This contract entails the provision of distressed LNG cargo on a monthly basis, at a significantly lower price than the international market. Pakistan has the option to accept or decline the cargo under the terms of the contract, while Azerbaijan is obligated to provide monthly distressed cargo.

Malik further revealed that Pakistan has extended invitations to European countries to establish LNG manufacturing units, positioning Pakistan as a transit route for gas transportation from Central Asian countries to Europe, thus enhancing regional energy security. Pakistan could become a transit route for gas transportation from Central Asian countries to Europe to the energy security of the region, the minister maintained. A high level delegation from Turkmenistan recently visited Pakistan and signed a Joint Implementation Plan for TAPI gas pipeline, he said and added the previous government failed to sign any contracts during its four years tenure. Musadik said that during his recent visit to the United States, discussions were held to facilitate the introduction of green hydrogen and ammonia in Pakistan.