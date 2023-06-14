Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Paramedics to boycott polio campaign in KP

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mardan  -   The Paramedical Association in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced their decision to boycott the upcoming polio campaign scheduled to start next week. Their boycott comes in response to the appointment of a doctor in place of a paramedic within the allied health sciences medical faculty.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the president of the Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PAKP), Sharafatullah Yousafzai, expressed strong condemnation for the appointment of a doctor in place of a paramedic in the allied health sciences field. He emphasized that this decision was made unanimously during an emergency meeting of the association.

Yousafzai further announced a series of protest actions in response to the appointment. Starting from Thursday next week (June 15), the PAKP provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will stage a sit-in protest in front of the office of the Director General (DG) of Health Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, local office bearers will stage protests in front of the headquarters of hospitals and District Health Officer (DHO) offices across all districts.

A larger protest rally is planned for June 22 in the provincial capital, Peshawar. On that day, paramedics from across the province will participate in the protest. Furthermore, a strike is scheduled in hospitals and all medical colleges throughout the province.

Our Staff Reporter

