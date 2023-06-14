People express concern over unchecked encroachments

Mardan - The residents of Mardan City are raising serious concerns over the rampant encroachments plaguing their streets, with the authorities failing to address the issue. Locals have appealed to the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court to take suo-moto notice of the situation.

According to Farid Khan, a resident, footpaths in the city bazaars have been illegally occupied by encroachers, allegedly with the connivance of administration officials. This has resulted in traffic congestion and inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists alike. Khan further stated that prominent areas like Charsadda Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Shahidano Bazar, Sarfaraz Gunj Bazar, Bank Road, Shamsi Road, Adda Road, and various other chowks and bazaars have fallen victim to encroachment.

Furthermore, the encroachers have established unauthorized setups alongside roads, placing their merchandise on footpaths, which poses difficulties for customers navigating the market. Anwar Saed, another resident, alleged that officials from the encroachment department of the TMA Mardan were receiving bribes. He claimed that footpaths were being rented out by owners or shopkeepers, exacerbating the encroachment problem. Saed also asserted that influential individuals and authorities were protecting the encroachers, leading to a surge in these illegal activities. He added that all shopkeepers were affiliated with trader’s organizations and their union leaders were pressurizing the administration to turn a blind eye to the encroachment mafia. Despite having numerous officials in the district administration, including ADCs, ACs, AACs, and others, they remained confined to their offices, according to Saed.

Ejaz Hoti, a senior lawyer and president of Tehreeke- Awaz-e-Haq (TAH), criticized the district administration for its failure to eradicate the illegal encroachments in the city. Hoti emphasized that these encroachments posed significant problems for women, children, and the elderly visiting the various bazaars. He argued that it was the duty of the district administration to clear the footpaths and roads of illegal encroachments. Hoti warned that if the administration did not take swift action, his association would organize a protest camp at Bacha Khan Chowk and seek judicial intervention.

The people of Mardan also called upon the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial police high-ups to address this issue promptly. They demanded the removal of illegal encroachers and relief for the suffering masses.