People responsible for Jinnah House burning not patriots: Aurangzeb

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said no one could be ousted from the political arena as the conduct and actions of politi­cians shaped their future.

“Nobody can force out any­body from politics if [his/her] actions are rightful, and Nawaz Sharif is a living ex­ample of it,” the minister said while addressing 'Meet the Press' programme here :at the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

She said all-out efforts were made to subtract Nawaz Sharif from the politics but in vain, since he had deep roots among the people who want­ed to see him in Pakistan for putting the country again on the course of progress and development. Marriyum said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif was a brave leader, who had courted his arrest before his workers. On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief used his workers to achieve his ulterior motives. The min­ister said the general election would be held once the incum­bent National Assembly com­pleted its constitutional tenure and it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) to hold polls in the country.

She said the PML-N was ready to contest the general election and it was the only party which had already launched its coun­try-wide campaign in that re­gard. People turned out in big numbers in the public gather­ings addressed by PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif in different cities including Shu­jabad, Vehari, Kasur and Lahore.

“The masses are fully fed up with the politics of hatred and anarchy,” she said, adding, the people would elect their repre­sentatives through ballot this time as a government which was imposed on them in 2018 had miserably failed.

“The party which came into the government as a result of suspending the RTS has col­lapsed like a house of cards”, and the people would never let that happen again, she added.

To a query, she said the PTI chief would be held accountable for his wrong deeds and orches­trating the May 9 incidents in the country. The people involved in the mayhem on that day would be dealt as per the law. She said the coalition government would not have reformed the Nation­al Accountability Bureau laws, if it had wanted to victimize po­litical opponents. Despite fac­ing the worst form of politi­cal witch-hunt during the four years of PTI rule, the PML-N leadership did not play the vic­tim card, she added. The min­ister alleged that the PTI chief, soon after coming into the gov­ernment, started victimising his opponents and sent all of them to jails and put some in death cells. She said the government had taken precautionary mea­sures to cope with the cyclone which might hit the south of the country. Similar steps were tak­en last year to face the cyclone, she recalled.

The minister said the gov­ernment had introduced many packages for youth, farmers and women in the budget for the fis­cal year 2023-24.

Marriyum said Rs 1 billion was allocated for health insur­ance of the journalists and me­dia workers in the next year’s budget, which would help them meet their medical needs.

The health insurance scheme would be executed through the Press Information Depart­ment (PID) offices and a policy would be formulated in that re­gard within the next two weeks, she added. “The media per­sons were exposed to the worst state oppression during the four years of the PTI government.”