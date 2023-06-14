PIDE organises conference on unleashing economic potential of KP

Peshawar - A dynamic and engaging twoday conference titled “Unleashing the Economic Potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and officially commenced at the University of Malakand (MoU) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The conference aimed to bring together local leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address regional problems and explore indigenous solutions, as stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the inauguration session, participants reflected on the significance of conducting general meetings and conferences over the past 37 years, recognizing the pressing need for local solutions to tackle the diverse range of issues impacting communities.

During the opening session, Dr Nadeem ul Haq, vice-chancellor of PIDE, emphasized the importance of conferences in the Pakistan Society of Development Economists’ (PSDE) mission to promote research and collaboration among social scientists in Pakistan.

Conferences offered a platform for engaging with the public, gathering diverse ideas, and emphasizing the significance of collective efforts and innovative thinking to address Pakistan’s social issues.

The vice-chancellor stressed the need to break away from external reliance and take control of Pakistan’s destiny by developing policies that truly benefit the people. Conferences provided the opportunity to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and create relevant solutions while fostering collaborations, strengthening networks, and ensuring the translation of research findings into policies and practices that improve lives.

Dr Rasheed Ahmed, VC, University of Malakand, highlighted the insightful sessions featured in the conference. The first session, titled “Current Crises and the Charter of Economy,” emphasized the need to re-evaluate systems and policies to ensure a sustainable future for Pakistan.

Dr Durre-Nayab, Pro-vice chancellor PIDE, stated that Pakistan has a long history of relying on external sources for policies and development, hindering the nation’s progress and limiting its autonomy.

The second session, titled “Government, Academia, and Industry: The Trinity of Growth,” aimed to shed light on the interdependence of these three sectors in shaping the country’s future.