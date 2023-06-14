PM’s meeting with KPK’s party leadership likely to increase differences

ISLAMABAD - The internal rifts amongst the KPK Chapter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz seems to be sharpened further as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself could not bring an estranged group of party leaders from the province on the same table. A group of party leaders of the KPK met with the Prime Minister on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation of the country as well as to express their grievances about the caretaker setup in the province. The participants include party’s provincial president and an advisor of the Prime Minister Ameer Muqam, party’s General Secretary and an advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, senior party leader and son in law of party chief Capitan Retired Muhammad Safdar, his brother MNA Sajjad Ahmed Awan, Former Chief Minister KPK Peer Sabir Shah, former MNA from FATA Shab-ud- Din, former MPAs Sardar Aurangzeb and Jamshed Khan. Sources told this scribe that the participants complained about the hostile behavior of the caretaker setup in the province, which is dominated by the Jamiat Ulema Islam. The leaders informed the Prime Minister that their several matters pertaining to the provincial government are not being resolved when the same are quite necessary to be done. The Prime Minister however not only assured to look into the matter personally but also directed the provincial chapter of the party to start preparations for next general elections. Sources also said that the Prime Minister has also directed the provincial leadership to unite and reorganize the party in KPK. However, sources close to developments claimed that the ongoing rifts amongst the KPK chapter would further be increased after this meeting as an estranged group was already feeling neglected by the top leadership.