PM’s meeting with KPK’s party leadership likely to increase differences

ISLAMABAD - The internal rifts amongst the KPK Chap­ter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz seems to be sharpened further as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself could not bring an es­tranged group of party leaders from the prov­ince on the same table. A group of party lead­ers of the KPK met with the Prime Minister on Tuesday to discuss the current political situa­tion of the country as well as to express their grievances about the caretaker setup in the province. The partici­pants include party’s provincial president and an advisor of the Prime Minister Ameer Muqam, party’s General Secre­tary and an advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, senior party leader and son in law of party chief Capitan Retired Muhammad Safdar, his brother MNA Sajjad Ahmed Awan, Former Chief Minister KPK Peer Sabir Shah, former MNA from FATA Shab-ud- Din, former MPAs Sardar Au­rangzeb and Jamshed Khan. Sources told this scribe that the partici­pants complained about the hostile behavior of the caretaker setup in the province, which is dominated by the Jamiat Ulema Islam. The lead­ers informed the Prime Minister that their sev­eral matters pertaining to the provincial gov­ernment are not being resolved when the same are quite necessary to be done. The Prime Min­ister however not only assured to look into the matter personally but also directed the provin­cial chapter of the party to start preparations for next general elections. Sources also said that the Prime Minister has also directed the provin­cial leadership to unite and reorganize the party in KPK. However, sourc­es close to develop­ments claimed that the ongoing rifts amongst the KPK chapter would further be increased af­ter this meeting as an estranged group was al­ready feeling neglected by the top leadership.