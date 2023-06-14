PM Shehbaz directs upgrading ML-1 project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities concerned for the upgradation of Main Line (ML-1) of Pakistan Railways on a priority basis.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review reforms in Pakistan Railways and upgradation of ML-1.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other relevant officials, PM office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that people were being facilitated through motorways, public transport, and health and education initiatives completed during the PML-N tenures.

ML-1 is the backbone of Pakistan Railways and in the future, Pakistan would provide trade corridor facilities to the regional countries through its railways and seaports systems, he added.

The meeting was apprised of the ongoing reforms and digitalization of railways. In the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods, Pakistan Railways revived its operations on emergency basis whereas digitalization work was underway.

The meeting was further apprised of upgradation project of ML-1 and particularly its various options and processes.

The prime minister appreciated post-flood efforts of Pakistan Railways for restoration of its operations.

Last year, Pakistan and China have agreed to start a $10 billion Mainline-1 (ML-1) railway project from Karachi to Peshawar and extending CPEC’s scope from government-to-government to business-to-business cooperation.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while talking to media after the 11th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC.

The minister said extending CPEC’s scope from government-to-government to business-to-business cooperation will help promote industrial sector, increase our export potential and foreign direct investment.