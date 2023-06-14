Wednesday, June 14, 2023
PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today
Web Desk
11:35 AM | June 14, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is undertaking a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Foreign Office, ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the Prime Minister's entourage.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

