PM to visit Azerbaijan today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day official visit to Azer­baijan from today on the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The members of the federal cabi­net representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the prime minister’s entou­rage, according to the Foreign Office.

The prime minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Il­ham Aliyev on key areas of coopera­tion including trade, investment and energy. Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed. The Pakistan-Azer­baijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, cul­ture and history, and strength­ened by mutual trust and con­vergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership-level exchanges high­light the bonds of friendship be­tween the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual ben­efit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.Meanwhile, during a meeting with a delegation of Pa­kistan Muslim League-N lead­ership from the KP province, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Tuesday said that special measures had been included in the fiscal budget 2023-24 for the uplift of merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing his resolve to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into cradle of peace, the prime minister regretted that the pre­vious government had altogeth­er neglected the development and progress of the province. During the meeting, the politi­cal situation of the country was discussed. They also deliberated over the upcoming general elec­tions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the meeting, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mur­taza Javaid Abbasi, PM’s Advis­er Engineer Amir Muqam, Sen­ator Pir Sabir Shah, members of the National Assembly cap­tain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Sajjad Ahmed and former MNAs Shahabuddin, Jamshaid Khan and Aurangzaib Nalotha were present. PM Office Media Wing said in a press release, he said talented youth of the province would be provided laptops and loans on affordable terms, add­ing the farmers would be given quality seed and timely supply of urea, besides equipping them with the latest technology. He observed that economic issues of the people would be reduced with the provision of trade facil­ity in the border areas.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister for inclusion of steps in the fiscal budget for the development and prosperity of province and its erstwhile trib­al areas. Chaired a meeting to re­view reforms in Pakistan Rail­ways, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed for the upgradation of Main Line (ML-1) of Pakistan Railways on priority basis and said that the government was working on the revival of railways on urgent ba­sis. The prime minister said that ML-1 was the backbone of Paki­stan Railways and in the future, Pakistan would provide trade corridor facilities to the region­al countries through its railways and sea-ports systems.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other relevant officials, PM office Media Wing said in a press release.