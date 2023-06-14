Police making efforts to eradicate crime from Islamabad: ICCPO Dr Akbar

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan presided over an important crime meeting at the Central Police Office, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting was attended by CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, AIG Operations Saud Khan, SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, zonal DPOs, SDPOs and Incharge of all police stations.

The ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the performance of all police stations thoroughly and directed that all Incharge Police Stations must develop and implement robust crime prevention strategies within the next 15 days and those officers with poor performance will face stringent departmental actions.

In a bid to combat crime effectively, the ICCPO formed a special committee under the supervision of CPO/ DIG Operations.

This committee will identify crime-prone areas in the vicinity of the federal capital and devise targeted strategies to prevent criminal activities. Additionally, all DPOs and SDPOs were directed to engage with the community, attentively listen to their concerns, and employ available resources for prompt issue resolution.

He urged to boost the campaign against drug peddlers in different areas of the city, especially educational institutions, adding that a special crackdown against proclaimed and target offenders should be started immediately.

He also ordered to arrest the criminals involved in different criminal activities and recover the stolen valuables, adding that the investigation of the cases should be made purely on merit.

The investigation officers who are showing poor performance and not interested in their duties should be removed from police stations and strict department actions should be taken against them, the ICCPO reiterated.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stressed the importance of Incharge Police Station actively participating in maintaining law and order within their designated areas. They are required to be present at their respective police stations and ensure to provide maximum facilities to a common man visiting police stations. Any laxity in safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens will not be tolerated.

Commenting on the developments, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stated, “We are fully committed to creating a secure environment for the residents of Islamabad. Our officers are equipped with the necessary resources, and I personally oversee the operations to ensure the highest level of service. I urge all officers to fulfill their duties diligently and serve the community with utmost dedication.”