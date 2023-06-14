Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President condoles with families of soldiers martyred on June 9 in Miran Shah

President condoles with families of soldiers martyred on June 9 in Miran Shah
Web Desk
3:10 PM | June 14, 2023
National

President Dr. Arif Alvi condoled with the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom on 9th June in Miran Shah.

He paid tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.

The president talked to the family members of Subedar Asghar Shaheed, Sepoy Naseem Shaheed, and Muhammad Zaman Shaheed.

He also telephoned the family members of Sepoy Saqib-ur-Rehman who embraced martyrdom in Haider Khel on 31st of the last month.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, the President thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1686727043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023