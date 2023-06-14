President condoles with families of soldiers martyred on June 9 in Miran Shah

President Dr. Arif Alvi condoled with the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom on 9th June in Miran Shah.

He paid tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.

The president talked to the family members of Subedar Asghar Shaheed, Sepoy Naseem Shaheed, and Muhammad Zaman Shaheed.

He also telephoned the family members of Sepoy Saqib-ur-Rehman who embraced martyrdom in Haider Khel on 31st of the last month.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, the President thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.