I am writing to express my concern about the problem of electricity in our community. As you know, electricity is an essential resource that we rely on for almost everything we do. It powers our homes, our businesses, and our industries. Without it, we would be unable to function in the modern world.

Unfortunately, the supply of electricity in our community is unreliable and insufficient. We face frequent power outages that disrupt our daily lives and cause significant economic losses. The situation is particularly dire for small businesses and industries that rely heavily on electricity for their operations.

The problem of electricity is not new, but it has become more acute in recent years. The demand for electricity has increased due to population growth and economic development, but the supply has not kept up. The infrastructure for generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity is outdated and inadequate.

We need to take urgent action to address this problem. We need to invest in new technologies and infrastructure that can generate and distribute electricity more efficiently and sustainably. We need to encourage the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Moreover, we also need to improve the management and regulation of the electricity sector to ensure that it is transparent and accountable.

In conclusion, the problem of electricity is a serious issue that requires immediate attention. We cannot afford to ignore it any longer. I urge our leaders and policymakers to take bold action to address this problem and ensure that our community has access to reliable and affordable electricity.

HOORAIN ALTAF,

Rawalpindi.