Progress on food system transformation reviewed

Islamabad-In order to strengthen efforts to improve access to nutritious food and follow global targets set for 2030, Ministry of National Food Security & Research convened national consultation for progress review on ‘Pakistan National Food System Transformation Pathway’.

The event titled “Aligning National Practices and Policies for Transforming Pakistan Food Systems” was conducted as the result of the government’s high level of political ownership for the upcoming United Nations (UN) Food System Summit+2–Stock Taking Moment-2023, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. National Convenor for Pakistan and Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research Zaffar Hasan Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Joint Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Bajwa, and Additional Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Asif also attended the meeting. Dr Ghulam Sadiq Afridi, member Social Sciences Division PARC, and Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Advisor at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) led the technical discussion and shared the progress made so far by the government.

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) provided technical assistance for the progress review process of food system transformation in Pakistan. Provincial leadership highlighted the overall progress made, challenges being faced (particularly the climate change implications), stakeholder engagement, and the strategic investment allocated towards transforming the Pakistan food systems. Poor diets contribute to one in five deaths, and environmental issues including greenhouse gas emissions, unsustainable water use, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, etc.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2020 report revealed, “Around three billion people in the world cannot afford a healthy diet. To deal with all the challenges a transformation in the existing food systems is required.”