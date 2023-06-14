PSB grants Rs 25 million to PHF for participation in Asian Champions Trophy 

LAHORE - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a cheque of Rs 25 million to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to make arrangements for the national team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Chennai, India in August. PHF Secretary Haider Hussain received the cheque from PSB Director Finance and Audit Faizan Janjua and PSB Accounts Officer M Akram Bhatti in the presence of Olympians Kaleemullah, Hanif Khan and Rahim Khan. Haider thanked IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and DG PSB Shoaib Khoso for issuing special grant to the PHF. He said the IPC Minister had assured that if Pakistan players would perform well, the government would fully support them. “Mr. Mazari has expressed satisfaction at the national junior team’s performance in the recently-held Junior Asia Cup in Oman and also fulfilled his promise for which I am grateful to him.” Haider added: “The PHF is making all-out effort for betterment of the national game and strong representation of Pakistan at the international level. The recent outstanding performance of Pakistan juniors has been highly appreciated by hockey fans as well as the government of Pakistan. We have also included all the 18 members of our junior outfit in the probables for Asian Champions Trophy. “Development of Pakistan hockey and participation in international competitions is not easy without the financial backing of the government of Pakistan,” he asserted.