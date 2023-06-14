Punjab CM promises consulting traders on markets’ closure schedule

Multan - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that legitimate problems of the traders’ community would be resolved to achieve economic targets and promised to consult them on markets’ closure timings.

The Chief Minister expressed these view during a meeting with delegations of traders and lawyers here at Circuit House.

He met with delegations from district bar associations of Multan, Vehari and Lodhran and handed over cheque as grant-inaid for bars to their elected representatives.

Rs10 million grant cheque for Multan bar was handed over to its president Waheed Bukhari and general secretary Altaf Gilani, Rs5 million cheque to Vehari bar president Liaquat Sanpal and general secretary Nisar Ahmad, and Rs5 million cheque to Lodhran bar president Kamran Khan and general secretary Ejaz Sahu, said an official press release.

Naqvi said that traders were an important part of the society and goals of development could be achieved by resolving their problems.

The traders’ representatives presented their proposals, demands and recommendations. The Chief Minister said that traders community would be consulted on the matter concerning schedule for markets’ closure. He also promised to seriously consider their proposals regarding expansion of Multan Industrial Estate and a cold storage near Multan International Airport.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, additional chief secretary south Punjab, commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officials were also present on the occasion.