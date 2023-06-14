Wednesday, June 14, 2023
PVF rewards cash prize to national volleyball team 

STAFF REPORT
June 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Tuesday honored the Pakistan national volleyball team and officials with cash rewards for winning the five-nation Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship which was held in Pakistan last year in November. A simple ceremony was held at a local hotel in Islamabad to honor and acknowledge the performance of the national volleyball team who beat favourite Iran in the final of the championship where Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also participated in the international event. Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Choudhary Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest of the ceremony while Engro Group Senior Vice President Syed Zahoor Mehdi, Army Sports Directorate Lieutenant Colonel Nabeel Ahmed Rana, Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz and others dignitaries were also present during the ceremony.  

