Rabbani against trial of May 9 rioters in army courts

ISLAMABAD - Former Chairman Senate and PPP lawmaker Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday warned that trying civilians by military courts would have serious repercussions for the state. Speaking in the Senate, he demanded a strict action against those who were involved in May 9 riots. He, however, opposed the plan of trial under army law for those involved in violent protests following ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest by Rangers. He said that such trials would raise the question of transparency. He added that these were against the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Senator Rabbani said such trials under the Army Act, 1952, will be challenged before the superior courts and were likely to be found not in accordance with law. He underlined that political stability was need of the hour which was interlinked with the economic stability of the country. Former Prime Minister and PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in his speech asked both the treasury and opposition benches to unite during difficult times in order to tackle the prevailing economic crisis faced by the country. He emphasized the need for a “Charter of Economy,” underscoring its significance in the current hour of trials and tribulations.