Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Rabbani against trial of May 9 rioters in army courts

Imran Mukhtar
June 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Former Chair­man Senate and PPP lawmaker Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday warned that trying civilians by military courts would have seri­ous repercussions for the state. Speaking in the Senate, he de­manded a strict action against those who were involved in May 9 riots. He, however, op­posed the plan of trial under army law for those involved in violent protests following ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest by Rangers. He said that such trials would raise the question of transparency. He added that these were against the funda­mental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Senator Rabbani said such trials under the Army Act, 1952, will be challenged before the superior courts and were likely to be found not in accordance with law. He under­lined that political stability was need of the hour which was in­terlinked with the economic stability of the country. Former Prime Minister and PPP Sena­tor Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in his speech asked both the trea­sury and opposition benches to unite during difficult times in order to tackle the prevail­ing economic crisis faced by the country. He emphasized the need for a “Charter of Econo­my,” underscoring its signifi­cance in the current hour of tri­als and tribulations.

Imran Mukhtar

