I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities and the common masses to the rising number of road accidents.

Road safety in our country is in a pitiable state. The number of road accidents is increasing day by day, and as a result, a number of unnatural deaths take place almost every day, with others becoming physically handicapped or permanently disabled. Most accidents happen due to reckless driving. A few strict steps, like imposing heavy fines and forfeiting the licence of the offenders, could stop people from going wild on the road. Authorities need to be more stringent in issuing driving licences, and constant checking and vigilance are required.

I hope the concerned authorities and the general public will see the gravity of the matter and adopt some measures. I shall be highly obliged to you for your act of kindness in providing a little space for my views in your esteemed newspaper.

ANIQA ASHFAQ,

Islamabad.