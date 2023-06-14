Russian oil import beneficial for households and small businesses to meet energy needs

LAHORE - Independent energy analyst Nadeem Mirza has welcomed the import of Russian crude oil as the import of Russian crude oil will have several impacts on micro users in Pakistan, particularly in terms of energy availability, affordability and reliability. Importing Russian crude oil diversifies Pakistan’s energy sources, reducing the risk of supply disruptions, he added. This increased energy security ensures a consistent and reliable supply of oil, which is crucial for micro users, such as households and small busi­nesses, to meet their energy needs, he said. Speaking on the occasion of a gathering of students from various top uni­versities, in Lahore, he said that access to Russian crude oil can potentially contribute to price stability in the domestic mar­ket. At the same time diversi­fication of energy sources can help mitigate price volatility caused by geopolitical events or fluctuations in global oil prices, Mirza added.

Talking about the policy dy­namics. he said that the evolv­ing policy dynamics in the Iran-Russia-Pakistan triangle have played a role in shaping Pakistan’s approach to energy partnerships. Due to geopoliti­cal and economic factors, Iran’s ability to export oil has faced constraints, including interna­tional sanctions, he added.

“As a result, Pakistan has had to explore alternative options, and Russia has emerged as a viable partner in the energy sector. The changing policy scenario reflects a shift in Paki­stan’s energy strategy, where it is seeking to diversify its energy sources and establish stronger ties with regional and global players. By expanding its engagement with Russia, Paki­stan aims to leverage the coun­try’s vast energy resources and expertise to meet its energy needs.” Answering a question regarding better product avail­ability, he said importing Rus­sian crude oil can enhance the availability of petroleum prod­ucts in Pakistan. This will help to ensure an adequate supply of fuels like gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which micro users rely on for transportation, energy generation, cooking, and vari­ous other purposes, he said.

Improved availability reduc­es the risk of shortages and en­sures uninterrupted access to essential energy resources, Mr. Mirza answered.

He said that the import of Russian crude oil introduces competition in the energy mar­ket, which can benefit micro users. Increased competition among suppliers can lead to improved services, better pric­ing, and enhanced customer support. Micro users may have access to a wider range of pe­troleum products and services, giving them more options to choose from based on their specific needs, he said.

It’s important to note that the impact on micro users will also depend on various other factors, including government policies, distribution mecha­nisms, and local market dy­namics, he said. However, in general, the import of Russian crude oil is expected to have a positive influence on micro us­ers in terms of energy availabil­ity, affordability, and reliability, Nadeem stated.