SCCI ex-chief, Saudi diplomat discuss matters to promote trade

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former president and Chairman of the Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Zulfiqar Ali Khan held a meeting with Mubsher Al-Shehri, the Commercial Attaché of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Pakistan.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, it was stated that the meeting took place in the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, in which matters relating to mutual trade promotion and cooperation were discussed. The meeting emphasised the need of tapping all available potentials in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan. A detailed discussion was held regarding enhancing bilateral trade and launching of joint ventures, in the meeting.

On the occasion, the KSA Commercial Attaché’ Mubsher Al-Shehri assured to provide all facilities to the business community to boost up mutual trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan while speaking on the occasion emphasised on a greater partnership in available investment opportunities with the business community of Pakistan generally and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an underprivileged and neglected province of Pakistan. It is a reality that KP is lagging behind as compared to other federating units of the country and neglected all the time, which had remained in war for several decades,” he added. He emphasised that it is need of the hour to take initiatives for bringing economic prosperity and development in the region.

Khan further said that opportunities should be provided to the business community and investors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the KSA so that it will create employment for many people, resultantly bring economic prosperity and development in the province.