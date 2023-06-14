Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Seven food outlets fined over rules violation

Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -  The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on seven food points and two milk suppliers over violation of the authority’s rules in the division. According to a press release issued by the PFA, food safety teams checked various food units in the division and imposed a fine of Rs90,000 on seven food outlets. Meanwhile, the food safety teams also checked 12 vehicles carry­ing 29,400 litres of milk at entry routes of the city and imposed a fine of Rs30,000 on two milk-suppliers for using unhygienic ingredi­ents. As many as 96 warn­ing notices were also is­sued to food outlets.

