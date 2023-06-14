Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Several politicians from South Punjab meet Bilawal, join PPP

Web Desk
12:02 AM | June 14, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met politicians belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who decided to join the PPP.

Among those who joined the PPP were PTI South Punjab Senior Vice President Sadaf Sardar, PTI’s General Secretary in Bahawalnagar Idris Ashraf, PTI Bahawalnagar City President Hamad Ashraf, Muslim League-Quaid General Secretary Sheikh Fazal Elahi, Muslim League (N) Bahawalnagar Vice President Syed Shahzeb Qamar and President of Anjuman Tajran Bahawalnagar Sajid Mehmood.

Also, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met PPP Lahore organization’s officials including Umar Sharif Bukhari, Aamir Naseer Butt, Chaudhary Riaz, Hasan Gilani, Ashraf Khan, Aziz Malik, Sadaqat Sherwani and others. The political situation came under discussion during the meeting. 

Web Desk

National

