Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shanghai Int’l Film Festival holds first sci-fi movie week

Agencies
June 14, 2023
SHANGHAI-The ongoing 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will hold its first sci-fi film week to showcase and pool wisdom for the country’s burgeoning sci-fi film industry.  The event, starting on Sunday, features forums and screenings of sci-fi movies from home and abroad, including classic Chinese sci-fi movies shot in the 1980s. Its main forum on Sunday gathered many prominent sci-fi movie creators, including Guo Fan, director of China’s homegrown sci-fi blockbusters “The Wandering Earth” and “The Wandering Earth II.” Revealing plans about making “The Wandering Earth III,” Guo said his team would spend more time getting to grips with new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which he said will be a game-changer in future moviemaking. The sci-fi film week will also release information about the country’s most prominent sci-fi movie projects in the coming years, said the organizers. The 25th SIFF opened in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai on Friday. Nearly 450 films from home and abroad will be screened in 41 cinemas across Shanghai during the nine-day event.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF has attracted increasing international attention thanks to China’s booming movie market. China’s 2023 box office hit the 20-billion-yuan (about 2.8 billion U.S. dollars) milestone in early May, earlier than last year, according to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

