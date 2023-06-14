Sherry urges public to take govt advisories seriously as cyclone Biparjoy approaches

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coor­dination, Senator Sherry Rehman, urged the public to remain vigi­lant and take the government’s warning very seriously as Cy­clone Biparjoy prepares to make landfall on morning of June 15th in the coastal areas of Sindh.

Emphasizing the importance of staying calm, Minister Rehm­an advises individuals to take the early warnings issued by NDMA, PDMA Sindh and Balochistan se­riously, while cooperating with the provincial, district, and lo­cal governments in supporting evacuation and risk mitigation efforts. “Government and citi­zens must take timely and pro­active action. Saving lives is our first and foremost priority and evacuations are key in such situ­ations.” she said, in a press brief­ing on Cyclone Biparjoy, flanked by Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Inam Haider Malik and Federal Minis­ter for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan. Minister Rehman said that the government is in close con­tact with all civil and military re­sponders through virtual meet­ings after every three hours. The Minister highlighted that apart from Sindh and Balochistan governments, which are on the ground, the Prime Minister is supervising the risk mitigation and reduction efforts and has directed all relevant ministers to remain engaged with the Sindh and Balochistan govern­ment on a 24/7 basis until the emergency is resolved.

The cyclone, categorized as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), is anticipated to make landfall between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh Coastline) and Indian Gujarat in the afternoon of June 15th, 2023, and manda­tory evacuations have started in these areas. She emphasized the likelihood of widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain, accom­panied by heavy to extremely heavy precipitation and powerful wind squalls reaching speeds of 140-150 km/h, with gusts up to 170 km/h. These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Thar­parkar, Mirpur Khas, and Umarkot districts from June 13th to 17th. Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are expected to hit by heavy rainfall ranging from 300mm to 400mm.

In addition, the Minister con­veyed that there is a high pos­sibility of dust/thunderstorm rain, including a few heavy falls, accompanied by wind squalls ranging from 60-80kmh in Kara­chi, Hyderabad, Tando Muham­mad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sha­heed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts from 14th to 16th June. “The cyclone’s reduced intensity is limited to the Balochistan side, but people in Kund Malir, Hub, Lasbela and Winder are advised to exercise caution. Please don’t take the early warnings casually and remain vigilant. The inten­sity of the cyclone may fluctu­ate particularly in the vicinity of the Sindh coast, emphasizing the need for utmost caution. Ka­rachi is likely to experience ur­ban flooding with up to 100mm of rain, and as a precautionary measure, evacuations have com­menced in Seaview areas,” said the Minister. She further stated that the expectation is for the evacuations to be successfully completed by June 14th, prior to the cyclone’s anticipated landfall. These proactive measures aim to prioritize safety and well-being of the affected communities by relo­cating them to safer areas.