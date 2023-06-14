Wednesday, June 14, 2023
SHO among 4 policemen suspended over suspected involvement in robbery

Suspended policemen will face registration of FIR on charges of dacoity, torture in case inquiry report substantiats allegations

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Taking notice of reports regarding the involvement of policemen in a cash snatching incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar on Tuesday suspended four policemen includ­ing SHO Bait Meer Hazar Khan.

A police spokesperson said that some people had snatched Rs315,000 cash from a young man Anjum Baloch, who has recently passed the CSS exami­nation and was running a mini-petrol pump in Bait Meer Hazar Khan area. Baloch and other people resisted the attempt that resulted in a scuffle, however, the accused clad in civil clothes escaped the scene with the cash by driving their car away.

The young man and people of the area staged a protest demon­stration after it turned out that those who snatched the cash were policemen in civil clothes. More­over, CCTV cameras were also in­stalled there.

DPO suspended SHO Bait Meer Hazar Khan Asmat Abbas, ASI Abdul Qayyum, and constables Bilal Ahmad and Moin Akhtar and started inquiry proceedings against them. 

The spokesperson further said that the suspended policemen would face registration of FIR on charges of dacoity and torture in case the inquiry report substanti­ated the allegations.

1,850 LITRE ADULTERATED MILK WASTED

At least 1,850 litre adulterated milk was disposed of after check­ing by Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The food safety team caught the vehicle stuffed with the suspicious milk at Turkiye Bypass Road.

It was examined by the lacto­scan machine, there was sizeable quantity of detergents and chemi­cals found in the milk. Later, it was spilled in the nearer field.

The food authority DG said milk was basic for children. He said nobody would be allowed to play with lives of people.

