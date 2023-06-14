Sindh braces for Biparjoy: 100,000 people to evacuate

PM Shehbaz directs utilization of all-out resources for people’s protection n NDMA says people were to be evacuated by June 15 n 56,895 in Thatta, Badin, Sujawal prone to cyclone shifted to safe place by Tuesday night n Biparjoy now 380km south of Karachi n Pak Navy, Rangers assisting civil admin in evacuations.
KARACHI - Evacuations continued through the day as cyclone Biparjoy moved toward Sindh’s coastal belt on Tuesday.
The cyclone was now 380km south of Karachi, said the latest advisory by PMD. National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said Tuesday that — in a bid to ensure the safety of those living in the country's coastal belt ahead of the very severe cyclonic system (VSCS) Biparjoy — around 100,000 people will be shifted to safer places by tomorrow evening (June 14).
The NDMA chairman's remarks came during a presser in the federal capital regarding the arrangement made to protect citizens ahead of June 15 — the day the storm is expected to make its landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat.
"Measures to control the storm's effects and weather damage are in progress," Malik said.
"The Sindh government along with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and relief camp medical missions in Balochistan have been alerted," he added. In the same presser, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said:
The storm is now heading towards Balochistan,” adding that the government is in constant touch with the NDMA.
Later in the evening, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said dust storms had begun on the Hyderabad-Karachi highway and urged the public to stay safe. Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre at 9:30pm on Tuesday said the cyclone had moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours and now lay at a distance of about 380km south of Karachi and 390km south of Thatta..
“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160km/hour, gusts 170km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height [of] 30 feet. Favourable environmental conditions … are in support to sustain its (cyclone’s) strength through the forecast period,” the centre said.
It said that under the existing conditions, the cyclone was “most likely” to track further northward until the morning of June 14 (Wednesday), then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bunder and the Indian Gujarat coast on the afternoon/evening of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm” packing winds of 100-120km/hour, gusting 140km/hour.
The alert said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100km/hour gusting 120km/hour were likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot between June 13-17.
Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14-16.
Storm surge of 3-3.5 metres high are expected at point of landfall, Keti Bunder, and its surrounding areas, which would inundate low-lying settlements, the alert said. The centre also advised fishermen to not venture out into the open sea till the system abated by June 17.
It said sea conditions along Sindh’s coast may get “very rough to high”, with storm surge of 2-2.5 metres. Similarly, rough to very rough sea conditions were expected along Balochistan’s coast — with storm surge of two metres — that covers Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings areas.
According to the alert, dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls are also expected in the Hub and Lasbela districts of Balochistan from June 14-16 June. Meanwhile, squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures, including kutcha houses and solar panels.
Meanwhile, The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the cyclone’s possible impact, asked the Sindh government, NDMA and other organisations to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance there.
He said in view of the storm, special arrangements for clean drinking water and food should be made at the camps of displaced persons. The prime minister instructed Power Minister Khurram Dastgir to ensure his presence in the districts of southern Sindh until the effects of the cyclone were over, to monitor the 24-hour power transmission system in the coastal areas. PM Shehbaz said that after the cyclone, the possible damage to the power transmission system should be repaired immediately.
He also set up a committee to deal with the emergency situation arising in view of the cyclone. To be headed by Rehman, the committee would comprise the power minister, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA chairman, representatives of Sindh and Balochistan governments, the Meteorological Department and the National Institute of Health. The prime minister instructed the committee for constant consultation to deal with the situation arising from the cyclone and keep the people aware of any possible emergency. He said that complete evacuation of people from coastal areas should be ensured besides providing relief materials to the people of the areas likely to be affected. “All the institutions will collectively deal with the possible situation arising from the Biparjoy cyclone,” he resolved.
They were told that according to the current situation, the storm was likely to hit Keti Bunder on June 15 and was predicted to end completely within three days. Winds are blowing at an average speed of 140-150km per hour.
The gathered officials were further informed that 90 per cent of 50,000 people from 9,000 households were relocated from the coastal areas.
The participants were briefed that displaced people were being accommodated in government buildings and temporary camps where the Pakistan Army, NDMA, provincial government and district administration were providing food, tents, mosquito nets and clean drinking water.
The officials were told that all rescue and relief organisations in the possibly affected coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan were on high alert. Apart from this, the fishermen who were already in the sea were also being evacuated besides disallowing others from going to the sea.
The meeting’s participants were also briefed about the arrangements to deal with the situation arising in Karachi due to the change in the route of the storm. They were told that as rains were expected in Karachi, the NDMA, provincial bodies, district administration and all related organisations were ready to deal with any emergency situation. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to the city to ensure the removal of billboards, neon signs, traffic sign boards, and other loose installations to avert damage or any untoward incidents during the cyclonic winds which are expected to lash the city on June 15.
Mr Shah without protocol, accompanied by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon started his visit right from Shahrah-e-Faisal opposite FTC building, at the nursery, near the airport the foundation/structure of the billboard was still fixed. The CM directed the commissioners to activate his deputy commissioners and DMCs to remove them. Evacuation from Karachi: Briefing the chief minister, the commissioner said that the estimated population to be affected during cyclone was around 40,000 and the suspected population to be shifted to Rescue Points was around 5000 to 10,000.
Lath Basti: Three buildings of educational institutions- Government Primary School, Lath Basti, Degree College Cattle Colony, and Tsunami Center Lath Basi had been designated as relief camps. The evacuation process was in progress and by the late evening another 13,650 would be shifted to safe places. The total evacuation would come to 37,755 by Tuesday night. However according to data shared by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a total of 56,895 people had been evacuated from three districts in Sindh — Badin, Sujawal and Thatta.
Pakistan Navy was putting all its available resources at high alert to provide assistance to the inhabitants of coastal areas of Sindh in case of any emergency amid Biparjoy. Troops evacuated 700 personnel from various Goths of Shah Bandar and 64 fishermen were rescued from sea. The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on the instructions of Director General Rangers was providing full assistance to the civil administration in evacuation operations of evacuating the people from coastal villages to safe places.