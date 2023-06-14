Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy

KARACHI-The Sindh government has announced cancelling all examinations from tomorrow (Wednesday) in the wake of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy — which is expected to make its landfall between Karachi and India’s Gujarat on Thursday.

Issuing a notification in this regard, Karachi’s Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh said: “All examinations, education seminars, summer camps and education-related activities may be cancelled/rescheduled from 14th June 2023 till the end of the storm to avoid any loss of human lives and inconvenience to the general public.”

The notification said that the cyclone is likely to hit the coastal areas of Karachi Division and cause torrential rains or storms in the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD)’s latest advisory, the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours.

Biparjoy now lies about 410km south of Karachi, 400km south of Thatta, near Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E.

The Met Office said that the maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160kmph gusts 180kmph around the system centre and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.

BISE Hyderabad postpone HSC part I, II exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has postponed the exams for Higher Secondary

Certificate (HSC) part I and II exams which were scheduled on June 14,15 and 16.

The BISE’s Controller Exams Masroor Ahmd Zai informed here on Tuesday that the exams were being deferred in view of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy.

He said the new schedule for the postponed papers would be announced later. Meanwhile, during the exams of Urdu I, Urdu Salees, Islamic Education and Muslim History which were taken on Tuesday as many as 171 students were caught using unfair means in some 42 examination centres in the Hyderabad district alone.

According to details, 156 students were caught copying while 15 replacement cases also surfaced.