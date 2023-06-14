Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

LAHORE-Spinners led by Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan helped Pakistan successfully defend a low total against Nepal in their first match of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

According to information made available here, chasing a modest 88-run target, leg-spinners Aroob and Tuba never allowed the opposing batters to settle and continued to pick up wickets on regular intervals. The duo ended up taking two wickets apiece, while off-spinner Umm-e-Hani and left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir snapped a wicket each to give Pakistan a nine-run win.

For Nepal, Kabita Kunwar emerged as top scorer with 20 runs after playing 32 balls and hitting two boundaries while Kabita Joshi remained unbeaten for 15 runs off 17 balls that included one four. Besides these two batters, no other Nepali batter could enter into double figures.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan A were bowled out for 87 runs in 19.2 overs. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar batted with authority and contributed with a 36-ball 28 runs that included one four. Fatima Sana was the other batter from Pakistan A, who scored 16 runs.

For Team Nepal, Indu Barma was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for six runs from three overs. Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar and Sita Rana Magar bowled well for their team and bagged two wickets apiece.

Pakistan team will now take on hosts Hong Kong on tomorrow (Thursday – 15th June). The first ball of the match will be bowled at 0600 PKT while the clash of titans between Pakistan and India women teams will be played on 17th June at 10:30 PKT. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 19th June. The final of the tournament will be held on 21st June.