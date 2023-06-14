Trump arrested after indictment over secret files charges

WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested for­mer US president Donald Trump at the Miami federal courts. He is currently travelling to the ar­raignment where he will like­ly enter a not guilty plea. Trump was arrested after being charged 37 times for handling sensitive documents improp­erly at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. This second indictment was issued just a few months after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a different hush-money case. According to CNN, Trump has ve­hemently denied the accusations and promised to continue running for president in 2024. On his way to the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, announcing that he was on his way, saying, “On my way to the courthouse. Witch hunt!!! MAGA,” the for­mer president posted in all caps. Following Trump’s post on social media, his aide Steven Cheung tweet­ed a short video clip showing the motorcade ap­pearing to leave Trump’s Doral property on the way to the Miami courthouse. “President Trump on the way to fight the witch-hunt,” he tweeted.