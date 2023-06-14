Two passengers traveling to Canada on fake documents offloaded

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Tuesday offloaded two passengers at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for travelling from Afghanistan to Canada on fake documents.

The vigilance team over suspicion asked two passengers including a woman trying to travel to Canada from Jinnah International Airport to show documents. The FIA officials during investigations found the travel documents provided by the two passengers as fake. The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

A day before this incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has offloaded two passengers for travelling on fake documents to Azerbaijan from Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The passengers were handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.