Under-training ASPs visit Islamabad Safe City Project

ISLAMABAD-The under-training ASPs from National Police Academy have paid a visit to Safe City Project Islamabad here on Tuesday.

According to details, the under-training ASP’s from National Police academy Islamabad visited the Safe City Islamabad where they were welcomed by CPO Safe City Shohaib Khurram Janbaz and SSP Safe City on the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, said a police spokesman.

He said that, during the visit, the delegation was briefed by the CPO Safe City that Safe City Islamabad project is playing an important role in various sectors through modern technology, including initiatives such as Police Operations and Monitoring Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System and “Pukar-15” Helpline.

He said that Safe City Islamabad’s modern technology-enabled cameras are playing a crucial role in the city’s security, crime prevention and protection of citizens’ lives and property. He further briefed the delegation that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after assuming office, extended the coverage of the Safe City Project to different areas of the city on the special interest and orders of the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan.

The centralized system of Safe City Islamabad was also linked to important commercial centers, buildings, metro-buses, toll plazas and private housing societies, including different areas of the city. Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city, which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he added.

The delegation expressed their admiration and appreciation for the relentless efforts of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his dedicated team in establishing and maintaining Safe City Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police, while following the special directions of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize the violation of rules through educating road users.

In this regard, the Islamabad capital police organized 335 road safety workshops through which 112,030 citizens were educated during the ongoing year.

These road safety workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the Islamabad capital police are arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, non-pattern and fancy number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline and zebra crossing etc.

This effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help to protect the lives and property of citizens and to sensitize road users about various traffic rules. While the awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to spread awareness among road users in order to ensure their safety, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while riding. Commuters were requested to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with Islamabad capital police officials