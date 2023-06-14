USKT pays tribute to martyrs of Pak Army

SIALKOT - The University of Sialkot (USKT) paid tribute to a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army at the Martyrs’ Memorial, Sialkot Garrison here on Tuesday. Chairman USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas, Registrar USKT Muhammad Yaqoob, joined faculty and students in a solemn ceremony. The es­teemed representatives of the university presented a wreath as a symbol of re­spect and gratitude to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the defence and security of Pakistan. Chairman USKT Faisal Manzoor expressed deep admiration for the sacri­fices made by the martyrs and their families, stating, “We owe an immeasur­able debt of gratitude to our courageous martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard our nation’s freedom and sovereignty. Today, as representatives of the University of Sialkot, we stand united in paying our respects and acknowl­edging their invaluable contributions.”