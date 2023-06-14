Viable legal, administrative plan sought to end gender violence

LAHORE; - A consultation session was organized by Wom­en Development Department Punjab under the chairmanship of Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad with the aim of cov­ering the causes and spread of gender violence, its spread and impacts on the society.

Addressing the session, Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad said that the main objective of this session is to pre­pare a working paper whose recommendations can be used to create a viable legal and admin­istrative plan to end gender violence.

She further said that the lack of coordination among administrative departments on the sub­ject of gender-based violence is a cause for con­cern. This is a problem that is directly related to members of every strata of the society. The effects of gender-based violence extend to eco­nomic, social and human rights levels.

Secretary Women Development Department further said that the establishment of various laws over the years to end gender based vio­lence is encouraging.

There is a need for all these laws to form an integrated ecosystem to end gender-based vio­lence. She also said that the Women Develop­ment Department is in touch with the relevant administrative departments, civil society and le­gal and educational experts. To combat gender-based violence, we have to think on modern lines and away from traditional methods, she said.

Representatives from departments such as Police, Prosecution, Social Welfare, Pun­jab Women Protection Authority, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Home department, Population Welfare, School Education department, Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority and civil society representatives also participated in the consultation session.

Deputy Director Public Prosecution Depart­ment expressed his views on the legal frame­work and institutional mechanisms related to gender-based violence while DG Punjab Wom­en Protection Authority gave a coordinated briefing on understanding gender-based vio­lence in Punjab.