Youth stabs mother to death over property dispute, accused held  

KARACHI - A wicked youth stabbed his mother to death over property dispute in Khayaban Badar area of Karachi on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused. Police said that body of woman stabbed to death by her drug addict son was recovered from Glaxy Apartment. SSP South said that the culprit has been arrested along with the murder weapon. He said that the detainee also used to torture his mother over property dispute and killed her after she refused to give him share in property. The SSP said that a case was registered against the murderer of mother and he was being investigated.