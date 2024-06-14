4 police officers injured in Kohat armed dispute

Hohat - At least four police personnel, including SHO Ustarzai, were injured on Thursday during a confrontation between two disputing parties in Marai Bala, a suburb of Kohat. The police received a call reporting gunfire between the two groups. A police team, led by SHO Ustarzai, responded to the call and arrived at the scene to intervene.

Upon reaching the site, one of the groups opened fire on the police officers, resulting in injuries to four policemen, including the SHO. The injured officers were promptly transported to the hospital by the van driver, where medical sources confirmed that their condition was stable.

In response to the incident, additional police forces were dispatched to the area to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting. However, the perpetrators had fled the scene before the reinforcements arrived. Police have initiated a search operation to locate and arrest the accused.