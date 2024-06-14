9 killed in accidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - In a horrific incident on Thursday, at least five including four women killed in a car-rickshaw collision in Faisalabad. According to reports, the incident occurred near Jhumra flyover where a speeding car rammed into a loader rickshaw and killed five, injuring three others. A worker identified as Amjad was on his way home with his family when the speeding car collided with the loader rickshaw. The deceased include five members of a family, including mother, two daughters, son and mother-in-law. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital, whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.

Four MC officials killed after falling into disposal chamber

Four officials of the Municipal Committee, Dijkot, were killed when they fell into a disposal chamber while working on a sewerage line on Thursday. According to the Rescue-1122, four officials of the Municipal Committee, Dijkot, were busy in cleansing work at a disposal chamber when they fell into it. As a result, Shafique, watchman; Asgar, electrician; Haji Burhan and Arsalan died on the spot while a rescue official, Nasir, fell unconscious who was shifted to a local hospital. The bodies were fished out by the rescue team and shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and directed the CPO to visit the site and submit a report.